Drones are the best technology available these days since they are able to record arial views and their use case in real-estate, wedding and many other industries is widespread. Even many countries are using drone for food and good delivery. However, with the increase of usage, one thing that is also increasing simultaneously is the treats associated with them. Since everything can be recorded with it and even in Pakistan you have to take special permission to use it in public places or places near sensitive areas. One such issue was reported when two people were arrested for recording jail video via Drone.

Two arrested for Recording Jail Video via Drone

According to the news circulating, the police failed the accusers attempt to record the video of jail with the help of drone after the police personnel deployed at watch tower informed the control room about this activity. The drone is confiscated by the police and two suspects are arrested who are the residents of Jharanwala.

While might be just a recording by students of some university for their documentary but this will be confirmed in coming days when they accusers are going to tell the whole thing. It might also be possible that there is actually some threat associated with this recording with drone but i think there would not be much associated with it.

Let’s wait and see what report comes in the coming days regarding it. However, one thing that one should keep in mind is that one needs special permission before recording video through drones at such sensitive areas. So in order to keep your self safe from such happening one need to do homework before hand.

