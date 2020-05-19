UBER Loses this number of employees in COVID-19 crisis

We had made this decision before as Pandemic has crippled the economy of the world. Though, it was a difficult decision to cut down the numbers of our dedicated workforce by around 3,000 people. We have also restrained from investing fruther into non-essential projects” said CEO UBER, Dara Khosrowshahi in his letter to the employees.

When the novel coronavirus pandemic halted industry, the agony roared outward, affected almost every business in the world. No industry has been left untouched, according to a detailed analysis of the unemployment claims.

We surely believe that it was not heartening to write such notes to your dear employees, however it had to be due to COVID-19 crisis. UBER terminated almost 25% of its workforce while shutting doors of its 45 physical offices globally.

The company will begin the process of moving its Asia-Pacific headquarters from Singapore to a new location in a country where it will run its services within the next 12 months,’ according to the company’s announcement.

Ride-hailing has suffered, with millions of people staying at home to slow the spread of the virus. Uber says that demand for rides in April was down 80 percent. Rival Lyft has also fired staff due to demand plummeting.

The firm is also revamping its operations to concentrate on its main business areas for ride-hailing and food-deliveries. This is closing 45 departments around the world down or consolidating. Some units are being closed down including an artificial intelligence lab. And it can sell a temporary staffing venture, Uber Works.