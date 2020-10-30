Ufone offers lowest international roaming rates for Italy





Pakistani telecom company, Ufone, has introduced another rewarding offer for its customers by providing the most economical international roaming rates for Italy. Customers can make voice calls, send SMS and use 1 MB internet in just PKR 10.

This is the lowest international roaming rate offered by any telecom operator in Pakistan, Even when compared to Italy’s own market; the rates offered by Ufone appear relatively low. The call back charges to Pakistan are even lower than Italy’s own home network international calling rates.

For service’s activation confirmation, customers can dial Ufone Customer Helpline 333 (In Pakistan) and Ufone IR Help Desk +92-333-5100038 (Outside Pakistan only). Standard Ufone Voice Outgoing Roaming charges apply on calling IR Help Desk. Another option for customers to avail the offer is to visit nearest the Ufone franchise, Service Centre or PTCL/Ufone Joint Shop.

The new roaming plans are built on affordability and convenience. Ufone has ensured that customers remain satisfied and can enjoy complete ease in transit.

With this offer, Ufone has once again reiterated the fact that customer convenience and ease is a priority for the company. Ufone is constantly striving to facilitate its customers and is diligently working to stay true to its slogan “Tum hi tou ho.” Ufone prides itself in connecting people from all over the country with ease and convenience.