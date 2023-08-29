Unleash the Fun: Fortnite Unveils Upgraded Battle Royale Features

Fortnite is one of the most famous multiplayer games that you can play. The game creators give special consideration to the players’ feedback. This is evident in the company’s recent move in which it updated the Upgrade Bench feature. Previously, the price of using the Upgrade Bench was exorbitant, which led to resentment among the players.

When the game’s famous battle royale mode was initially rolled out, it lacked the majority of the exciting features and mechanics that are now an essential part of Fortnite. In recent years, Fortnite’s creator Epic Games has rolled out a number of important features to the game. The introduction of these new features has made it almost impossible for the majority of players to play the game without them.

Initially, there were fewer mobility options, such as launching pads, shopping carts, and impulse grenades. These weren’t enough to easily navigate the map and stay ahead of the Storm Circle. The shortage of mobility features in Chapter 4 Season 3 led to resentment among the players, even though it was still a major enhancement as compared to Fortnite’s early days.

With the passage of time, Epic Games rolled out a number of mobility options, which include vehicles, ziplines, Slap Juice, and sprinting, which were some handy additions to the game.

Some gameplay additions, unfortunately, didn’t achieve the desired success. Take the Upgrade Benches, for example, which were intended to let players enhance their weapon rarity using in-game gold bars. This concept held potential, but the high cost associated with it posed a problem. As a result, only a small number of players engaged with this feature, mostly when compelled by particular quests.

Thankfully, when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 was launched, Epic Games made a subtle adjustment by lowering the gold needed for weapon upgrades at the Upgrade Bench. Strangely, this change wasn’t announced through the official patch notes.

During Chapter 4 Season 2, players were required to invest 500 gold bars in upgrading an Epic rarity weapon using an Upgrade Bench. Presently, its price has been slashed by half. Acquiring gold bars within Fortnite poses its own challenges, causing a good number of players to hesitate when contemplating the use of the Upgrade Bench. The reason behind this hesitation lies in the fact that spending hard-earned resources on a weapon that would serve for just one match seemed unwise.

Certain players speculated about the nature of this change, wondering if it was an unintentional occurrence, perhaps stemming from a forgotten discount. However, the prices of other in-game items sold by NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 4 remained untouched, indicating that the reduction in Upgrade Bench costs might be a deliberate and lasting change implemented by Epic Games.

