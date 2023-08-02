Prepare for Magic: Fortnite X Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration Trailer and Release Date

The waiting time is over for the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and Fortnite! According to an announcement made on the official Twitter account of Fortnite yesterday, the collaboration between the two platforms will go live on Aug 8. In addition to the collaboration, Fortnite’s v25.30 update will also be launched.

To celebrate the big announcement. a new trailer for the collaboration was also revealed. As you can see the trailer shows the 3D versions of Jujutsu Kaisen characters including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo, bursting through walls and making grand arrival into the “Fortnite” universe.

It is pertinent to mention here that more details regarding the collaboration will be announced at a later date.

About Fortnite:

Fortnite is a popular online video game developed by Epic Games. It has a total of three game modes: Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite: Save the World, and Fortnite Creative. Fortnite Battle Royale gained massive popularity, attracting over 125 million players in under a year and earning billions of dollars. T

About Jujutsu Kaisen:

As the name suggests, Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga created by Gege Akutami. It is being published in Weekly Shonen Jump since March 2018 and has 23 volumes as of July 2023.

