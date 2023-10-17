Upcoming SpaceX Starship Tests: Coast Guard Notified for Safety

After a brief hiatus, it looks like SpaceX is preparing to resume ground testing of the world’s rocket. Following the FAA’s confirmation, the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) now has control over the test date for the second Starship flight. The Starship project, which is presently underway near Boca Chica, Texas, gained momentum in late August and early September following several static fires and improvements to the stage separation mechanism. Though FAA officials had earlier said that Starship would be ready for flight this month. It appears that there may be a lengthy wait while the rocket awaits approval from the FWS.

Despite the potential worst-case scenario of a delayed test launch by many months, the Starship project continues to witness significant activity at its designated testing facility. The available visual evidence indicates that SpaceX undertook the removal and subsequent installation of the interstage separation ring atop the Super Heavy rocket. This operation occurred subsequent to the first assembly of the complete Starship system at the beginning of the current month. The interstage ring represents the most recent incorporation into the rocket system, subsequent to the occurrence of a test launch failure in April. During such failure, the two stages of the Starship rocket encountered an inability to disengage from one another.

Since the April flight, SpaceX has implemented numerous system-level enhancements to the Starship. It focuses particularly on the rocket’s engines, propulsion system, and fire suppression capabilities. The majority of the faults seen during the initial Starship test pertained to the engines and engine compartment. SpaceX embarked on the unprecedented endeavor of launching a rocket equipped with 33 engines.

The test also resulted in significant harm to the launch pad. Despite earlier speculations that the Starship would be out of commission for over a year while SpaceX reconstructed the pad. The company promptly implemented a fire suppression system and conducted a static fire test to verify its functionality.

SpaceX has duly notified the Coast Guard of its intention to do terrestrial experimentation on the Starship prototype. The field teams can perform various types of tests on rockets. These tests include structural integrity tests involving the loading of propellant, wet dress rehearsals involving the loading of fuel and countdown to launch, and static fires to assess engine performance and identify any potential issues prior to a launch attempt.

The specified date aligns with the road restrictions that have been authorized for SpaceX’s test facility in Boca Chica. The closure notice issued by the local administration confirms that the test operations would be of a “non-flight” nature.

