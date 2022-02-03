Windows 11 will be less Disruptive- Thanks to Update Stack Packages

Just recently, Microsoft’s new windows update has added a new feature named “Update Stack Packages” to Windows 11. These stack packages have come up with some great improvements and shell components due to which the new windows 11 will be less disruptive.

Though the company has not given detailed info regarding its work however these improvements will make the operating system look more modular. By using these features such as “Update Stack Packages” and “Experience Packs”, Microsoft can bring features and improvements for certain Windows features.

Update Stack Packages will Provide an improved experience

The company has revealed that it will be installed automatically and users can see its presence when they check for updates. Microsoft has released a new version of stack packages having version 822.124.211.0 but it is not accompanied by new features.

It means that right now the Update Stack Package is launched for a small set of people but it will be launched for others as well. If you are looking for these stack packages, find them Settings > Windows Update.

Other than this, Windows 11 packs some great features and improvements as well. This includes the Settings app that is updated for offering options for managing Windows Updates present in Control Panel.

Currently, if you looking to uninstall updates, you can browse the Windows Update page in the Control Panel.

Also Read: Microsoft to Roll Out New Taskbar & Android App Preview on Windows 11