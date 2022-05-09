Upgraded Camera and Boxier Design: Motorola Razr 3 Leaked Images

Motorola has Motorola Razr 3 on the list to be launched in the second half of the year. Evan Blass who is a reliable leaker, has provided us with few images of the new Motorola Razr testing model. According to the images the device will have an upgraded camera on its rear. The Motorola Razr 3 is code named Maven. The device comes with two upgraded rear cameras i.e. 50MP f/ 1.8 as the main sensor and a 13MP sensor for macro and ultra-wide shots. According to the leaker Evan Blass, the selfie camera of 32 MP is housed in a punch hole on the inner display.

The new Razr3 has lost its “chin” i.e. the extended outward lip it had in the previous models. The device makes a square shape when folded which is also different from its previous models and it folds on itself.

In the earlier models the “fingerprint sensor” placement was in a very awkward position. According to the critics the 2019 models the fingerprint sensor was on the chin of the device, which made it difficult to open the device with one hand. Later in the 2020 5G models it shifted to the back of the device, the back position was still not convenient as reaching it was a bit difficult, while holding the device in one hand.

The rumor has it that the device standard version will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-a-chip (SoC) and along with a “Plus” variant, whose chipset is not known yet. The device has a 12 GB RAM size with a 512 GB of internal storage. With the new design and specs, Motorola seems to compete with Samsung’s foldable flagships i.e. Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The 2019 and 2020 models were launched with the high price tag of $1,499 and $1,399 respectively. But with several flawed specs like a lumpy screen, creaky hinge, and subpar camera specs it didn’t justify the price.

The third generation Razr is expected to be launched in China in July or August of this year. Whereas outside of China nothing can be said as when it will be launched.

