Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leaked

After the Galaxy S23 leaks, we are getting the rumors for the Samsung foldable flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to the leaked images of the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4, the device design is more similar to the last year’s model i.e. Z Fold 3.

The camera section seems to be a bit redesigned and more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The selfie camera is housed in the under-display of the inner display. Last year, the selfie camera was a disappointment. This year Samsung has made some noticeable improvements. The device will be having a triple-rear cameras. Though, no details are provided about the specs of the camera. This year foldable device will have a 6.2-inch cover display and a little bigger inner display of 7.6-inch.

Another rumor that is making rounds is the slot for the stylus which will be coming with the device. In the last year’s model the stylus did not have any built-in slot, cause of which customers had to buy a separate case for the phone to keep the stylus.

As per the rumors the device dimensions will be a bit different. This year the foldable device will be a fraction of an inch larger in the inner screen and on the outer display it is a fraction of an inch smaller on the outer display a fraction of an inch smaller.

Regarding the launch of the device no information is given. Though last year we saw the Z Fold 3 launch in August, so this year we may see the same pattern.

