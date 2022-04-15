Images of the Upcoming Moto Edge 30 and Moto G 5G (2022) Got Leaked  

In recent years, Motorola has made a strong return, creating some of the greatest smartphones in the market. Its strength is its variety; you can obtain a decent and consistent user experience whether you choose a budget or luxury Moto phone, according to your preferences and needs. Thanks to Evan Blass and 91mobiles for circulating the latest official photos of two unreleased Motorola phones. The Moto Edge 30 and Moto G 5G (2022) are two upcoming mid-rangers with intriguing specifications that will come out really soon.

Moto Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is similar to the Edge 30 Pro flagship, which was released recently. It has a tri-cam system on the back and the same centred punch-hole display on the front. The Edge 30 includes a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, similar to the flagship Edge 30 Pro. The biggest difference will be the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, combined with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage in the vanilla Edge 30. A 4,200 mAh battery and 33W charging is also a part of this phone. The two 50MP cameras and 2MP depth assist from the Edge 30 Pro are believed to be retained on the back.

Moto G 5G (2022)

The Moto G 5G (2022) is the second phone ready to for its launch. This phone has come after the launch of the Moto G 5G. It features numerous enhancements to the previous model. The phone will include a 6.53-inch LCD with HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 700 processor will power the gadget. That will have 4 or 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the back, there are three cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth assist. The Moto G 5G (2022) will have a 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging.

