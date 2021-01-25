USF Awards Contract worth PKR 254 Million to Jazz for Providing Broadband Services in Jhelum and Chakwal Districts

The Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded a contract worth approximately PKR 254 Million to Jazz for providing High-Speed Mobile Broadband services in rural and remote areas of Punjab. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry witnessed the contract signing ceremony held at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Islamabad on Monday. The contracts were signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO, USF with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz. The Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication and Chairman USF Board, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, and Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa were also present at the ceremony.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque said:

“While the COVID-19 pandemic slackened economic activity, vibrant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems played a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of essential services to the community. In a way, the pandemic actualized the true potential of broadband services, transforming the way people lived their lives. In line with the Digital Pakistan initiative, we are committed to providing the required digital ecosystem by working with all relevant stakeholders for enhanced connectivity, improved digital infrastructure, and promotion of emerging technologies.”

The Federal Minister also congratulated Jazz and USF on the signing of the contract and expressed the hope that residents in Jhelum and Chakwal districts will have better connectivity through Jazz’s state-of-the-art network. He stated that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through USF will continue to empower the citizens in remote and far-flung areas to ensure that every Pakistani has access to the internet, enabling them to explore new socio-economic opportunities.

While sharing his views at the ceremony, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said,

“Our continued partnership with USF is a reflection of Jazz’s commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect our fellow countrymen with fast and reliable mobile broadband. Our ambition to digitally empower Pakistan is fueled through enhanced connectivity and by creating equal opportunities for all.”

Also, sharing his thoughts at the ceremony, CEO USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said: