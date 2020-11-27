Steps for Vehicle biometric registration in Punjab

Recently, in addition to adding transparency to the process and also try to get rid of the notion of ineffectiveness generally related to the system, we have found news of many of the government services opting to switch to digital forums.Punjab govt has now made it mandatory for Vehicle biometric registration.

Steps for Vehicle Biometric Registration

As the buyer and vendors would have to physically appear at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or exchanged. The biometric identification system would help to eradicate the tout mafia involved in preparing false registration papers. The fingerprints of the vehicle owners are verified in real time from the NADRA online database.

Biometric verification for the change in ownership and new registration of vehicles throughout the province of Punjab has been made compulsory by the Department of Excise and Taxation, following the same idea. This latest law is valid from 15 December onwards.

Speaking to a media outlet, a spokesperson of the Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department confirmed that the new computerized system makes it compulsory for vehicle sellers and buyers to meet the biometric identification department to finish the registration or transfer process.

In order to prevent difficulty in the offices, people have been encouraged to use the E-pay online service, and if they have to meet in person, they are expected to make previous appointments.