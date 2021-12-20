vivo S12 Pro Teaser reveals dual LED flashes with Selfie camera

The Chinese manufacturer is all set to launch vivo S12 pro on Dec 22, which means the unveiling is just two days ahead of today. From the leaks and rumors, we know that the device will have a triple-camera setup on the back, and two shooters at the front. Just a few days ahead of launch, the company released the vivo S12 Pro Teaser on Weibo, revealing that the selfies will be further improved by the inclusion of two LED lights.

It is big news for SELFIE LOVERS, as now they would be able to capture perfect selfies with S12 Pro due to the two inclusion of two LED lights that will enhance the overall image quality. The two new flashes will be embedded with the thin bezels at the top.

Here is the video teaser of vivo S12 PRO:

According to the previous details that we have, the front cameras will be 50 MP, and we expect the other to be an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

In the teaser, we can easily see four soft lights which means that it will include dual-LED flashes and they will be dual-toned. Moreover, the company also promises more surprises to come that will be revealed at the launch.

As far as specifications are concerned, we do not have much information and still struggling to get some realistic info. However, what we know is that the device will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and will have a large 6.5” OLED at the front. The battery which it will house is around 4,200-4,300 mAh, and it will offer a 44W fast-charging. While we only know this, for now, it should be mentioned here that this information is extracted through rumors and there is no confirmation from the company.

So let wait for two more days to get the actualities about this amazing device.

Also Read: vivo Y32 Launches as the World’s First Snapdragon 680-Powered Smartphone