Hot Selling vivo V25 5G and V25e: Treasured by People of Pakistan

Global leading smartphone brand, vivo has today expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love received for its latest V25 Series smartphones launched in Pakistan. vivo is widely known for producing innovative and top-notch smartphones, and the latest V25 5G and V25e are just the right examples to complement this. The hot-selling vivo V25 5G and V25e are becoming fan-favourite smartphones in Pakistan’s market due to their Color Changing Glass and 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Rear Camera.

vivo believes in the idea of Benfen, which in Chinese translates to emphasize doing the right things and doing things right. Thus, vivo, as part of its mission, is building technology for good here in Pakistan. From Ultra HD OIS imaging capabilities to elegant aesthetics to seamless performance and quick charging, vivo ensured that the V25 Series ticks every desirable box for a smartphone user.

Top technology enthusiasts like MasTech, Reviews PK, Talha Reviews, Hamza Bhatti, ProPakistani, Phone World and many more have spoken highly about vivo V25 5G and V25e for their features and design — making them all-rounder smartphones. Let’s delve deeper into these products’ core features and see why are they trending in the market these days.

In terms of design, users find the V25 5G and V25e two of the market’s most good-looking smartphones. The magnificent and dynamic Color-Changing Glass lets users enjoy a myriad of looks in a single smartphone as the back of the smartphone changes its colours when exposed to sunlight.

vivo V25 5G boasts the highest resolution 50MP AF HD Portrait Selfie Camera and the only Auto Focus module in the industry. This allows users to capture clear and beautiful selfies, whether shooting a close-up or from a distance, in light or dark conditions. In addition to 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Rear Camera, vivo V25 5G and V25e come with Hybrid Image Stabilisation, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Vlog Movie, Multi-Style Portrait Video, and Natural Portrait among various other features which make them an overall imaging master.

The vivo V25 5G and V25e rose to prominence in their early days solely due to their outstanding performance. Both smartphones are packed with highly efficient processors. The 6nm 5G processor D900 of V25 5G and the 6nm processor G99 of V25e ensure a seamless end-user experience.

The massive 4500mAh battery allows users to relax and use their smartphones for extended periods of time. The vivo V25 5G and V25e also come with a powerful 44W FlashCharge — enabling the smartphones to charge quickly.

Moreover, the vivo V25 5G also incorporates Extended RAM 3.0 feature, which provides additional RAM so that users may smoothly switch between various apps in the background and feel free to use their favourite apps with a seamless experience.

As vivo V25 5G and V25e landed in Pakistan’s market, the reviews and feedbacks have been overwhelmingly positive. Customers have reacted positively about the smartphones and have praised all features offered in the smartphones.

On asking, a customer from the fashion industry said “This Color Changing back of V25e makes my smartphone compliment my persona. I feel special when I carry this among my friends. Thanks to vivo I have a smartphone that makes me stand out and express myself better. I can clearly say that this device has empowered me and I’m living my best life because of this.”

A smartphone dealer from Lahore said “vivo V25 Series offers feature-loaded smartphones. These are two of the best smartphones currently available in the Pakistani market. vivo V25 5G and V25e embody all the latest and best-in-class technology at reasonable price points. Both of these phones are complete all-rounders and thus are loved by youngsters. It is great to see such an overwhelming response from customers here in the market.”

Another young customer from Karachi shared his experience saying “vivo V25 5G is just the phone I was looking for. I wanted to start my YouTube channel and vlogging but didn’t have the resources to do that. But now, with vivo V25 5G, I don’t need those massive camera setups. My smartphone and vlogging skills are enough as this device packs large storage and multiple high-quality features to attract desired engagement. This smartphone has given me new wings to fly and a new identity. I congratulate vivo for coming up with such an innovative product.”

vivo V25 5G and V25e are not just popular among consumers, but Pakistan’s cricket team’s captain and world-class batsman Babar Azam is also a fan of vivo’s V25 Series. He is also the brand ambassador for vivo V25 Series in Pakistan and has been seen using these smartphones.

The vivo V25 Series has performed exceedingly well so far and is set to break records in the times to come. Currently, V25 5G and V25e are available across Pakistan.

