Why Should You Buy vivo V25e?

Looking to buy a new smartphone? Still, deciding which smartphone would provide the most value for your money? We have the answers to all your questions that you may have right now. In Pakistan, vivo V25e, is the most recent entry into the premium smartphone market.

The phone is a member of the V25 Series, which has earned positive reviews from customers all over the nation for its svelte design and easy usability. With its color-changing glass technology, which is a distinctive and intriguing product in this market, it has particularly caught the attention of aesthetic admirers right away. Here are the key features of vivo V25e that make it an ideal all-rounder smartphone:

A fabulous camera that can preserve each detail

The 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera on the V25e has a high-sensitivity sensor and OIS, which provides Hybrid Image Stabilization by changing the camera’s position in real-time. This enables users to take crisper pictures by reducing the unstable effects. The smartphone also has a Bokeh Flare Portrait function that improves night-time photography by using the dual camera setup and AI to process the backdrop point light sources. This is a great function, in our opinion, and makes for some entrancing night-time photos.

In addition, the smartphone boasts the Vlog Movie function, a hit with both aspiring and established content makers, which includes a variety of pre-built video templates for situations including dining out, sightseeing, and travelling. This function is practical and will be particularly helpful for people who are not experienced with vlog production.

Another breath of new air is its Natural Portrait feature, which uses AI and big data to enhance selfies with a natural effect that highlights distinctive face traits without overly beautifying or manipulating them.

Unmatched performance

The phone boasts a robust 4500mAh battery with a 44W FlashCharge that allows for extremely fast charging and allows users to take advantage of all the other capabilities of the phone without worrying about the battery life or overheating. Regarding processing power, it has a 6mm MediaTek Helio G99 CPU that operates the gadget and its wealth of features with ease. The 8GB of RAM that comes with the V25e can be expanded to 8GB of RAM 3.0 with a quick OTA update.

Integrated touch and engrossing audio

Moving on to the display and touch controls, one word may describe the experience: seamless. With a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, the phone offers impressive performance. Astonishingly vivid Ultra HD image quality is also delivered by its 100% P3 wide colour gamut, as well as professional colour gamut performance that rivals that of digital theatres. Full-loop HDR 10+ certification has been granted to it. We can attest from personal experience that the phone delivers on its claim of an All-Round Audio Enhancement experience. A good hearing experience can be enjoyed thanks to the speaker’s optimization.

Other power-packed features you should know about

vivo V25e has received the most attention for the Color Changing Glass feature. When exposed to sunlight, it gradually changes the colour of the rear panel; once out of the sun, the colour returns to its original hue. The Fluorite AG Glass, which gives the back cover a sparkly appearance, further enhances this. The phone’s thin, matte-finished frame exudes a remarkably svelte and refined appearance. The phone is available in the two equally beautiful colours of diamond black and sunset gold.

We also applaud the company for its proactive response to the industry’s growing worries about data privacy. To secure your privacy, vivo’s new Privacy Protection system provides settings like APP Pinning and Screen Pinning. Any other user can only access the app you’ve pinned thanks to APP Pinning, which permits restricted access at the app level.

On the other hand, screen pinning restricts access to the page you’ve pinned to other users. Additionally, vivo has launched a Privacy Indicator in the status bar that will enable you to view apps that access the microphone or camera. This will give you better control over how apps access your sensitive data and stop unauthorised third-party apps from secretly obtaining your personal information.

In conclusion, the vivo V25e is a fantastic smartphone with incredible design, exceptional performance, and unmatched power overall. The device is prepared to ignite the market thanks to its design and all the features. You can get this all-rounder for just PKR 109,999 across Pakistan.

