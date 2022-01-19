Vivo X70 Pro Manages to Score Higher than iPhone 13 on Dxomark

Dxomark is an internationally renowned independent benchmark that scientifically evaluates smartphones’ lenses and cameras. The engineers at Dxomark capture and examine more than 3000 test images and around 2.5 hours of videos both in controlled lab environments and in natural indoor and outdoor scenes. After the deep examination of the camera, Dxomark provides a score based on the performance. Recently, Dxomark tested Vivo’s X70 Pro’s camera, and astonishingly it got a higher score than Apple’s iPhone 13.

Key Specifications of the Vivo X70 pro:

Before moving forward, we would like to discuss some of the key specifications of the Vivo X70 pro. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 6.56 inches curved AMOLED display offers FHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera Specs:

Now moving towards the camera, the X70 pro arrives with a quad-camera setup. The cutting-edge camera technology in the X70 pro features a dual-tele setup and Zeiss-certified optics. The main camera of the smartphone has a 50 MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.75. On the other hand, the 12 MP ultra-wide camera comes with a gimbal-style stabilization system. For Tele zooming, the X70 pro has a 12 MP 2x lens along with an 8MP 5x periscope-style module.

Dxomark Score of the Vivo X70 pro:

As clearly depicted in the aforementioned image, the dxomark score for the photos taken from the X70 is 139. Similarly, for zoom, the score is 77 and for video, it is 111. So the overall dxomark score for the Vivo X70 pro is 131. The score achieved by the X70 pro comes under the ultra-premium category and even surpasses that of Apple’s iPhone 13.

One another brilliant thing about the Vivo X70 pro is that it even beats its plus version in some aspects despite having a slightly weaker chipset and camera hardware. the non-plus model matches the overall Photo performance of the X70 Pro+ and even outperforms the Vivo flagship in some categories. For instance, as you can see in the image, the autofocus and white balance are much better in X70 pro as compared to its plus version.

Bokeh Simulation & Night Shots:

The bokeh simulation of the X70 pro enables accurate depth estimation along with a blur gradient. However, there is a slight lack of detail on the face. Simultaneously, the night shots have a good target exposure but there is some noise. Overall, the bokeh and night shots are way better than many other premium smartphones.

Ultra-Wide camera:

The dual-tele setup delivers good exposure, white balance, and image quality at longer distances. However, at closer distances, there is fringing and noise. Overall, the ultrawide camera works well for distant and wide photos.

Video:

The most standout feature of the X70 Pro’s camera is its video quality which even surpasses some of the most premium devices. As you can see, the video captured from the X70 pro has good exposure, accurate color contrast, and white balance. Furthermore, the gimbal stabilization system works with real efficacy, that makes the video much more stable.

Final Words:

We would say that dxomark has done right by ranking the vivo X70 pro in the top 10 best camera phones. The smartphone has astonished users all over the globe because of its remarkable camera and the price range in which its available. This article is purely opinionated and the data is taken from Dxomark. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

Check out? The All-Rounder vivo X70 Pro — Winning Hearts with Premium Features