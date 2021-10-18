vivo X70 Pro Offers a Wholesome Videography Experience

Smartphones have transformed into pocket sized studios, forever changing the dynamics of photography and videography. Gone are the days when one required the heavy camera and other equipment to achieve one perfectly stabilized video shot. You can now capture studio-quality videos straight with your smartphone thanks to vivo’s industry-first inbuilt gimbal stabilisation technology.

With the latest X70 Pro, vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has entered into a strategic partnership with ZEISS, the leading optic technology company to deliver the greatest camera innovation technology to its customers. Other than the Top-notch camera, X70 Pro is an all-rounder device equipped with the best processor and long battery life enabling the users to always be on the go without any fear of lack or low battery.

Let’s talk in depth what makes X70 Pro the perfect videography device.

Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera – advanced Stabilization system

The X70 Pro is furnished with a best-in-class 50MP Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera. The Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera technology is significantly more advanced than the earlier OIS camera technology and enables the users to capture super steady videos even during heavy motion activities like running, walking down the stairs, or shooting a video during a cricket game. Coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology, X70 allows users to capture steady images or videos in dynamic motion.

The vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System provides a Super Night Video mode which makes it possible to capture seamlessly bright videos even in the most obscure dark environment. It also boasts a VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video system upheld by 50 MP Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera making it the best smartphone stabilization camera technology out there. It assists you with catching perfectly clear pictures as well as record film quality recordings without the need of any additional equipment or gears. vivo is going an extra mile in offering the best camera experience to its consumers.

ZEISS T* Coating – No more disturbance in the frame

X70 Pro has been given the ZEISS T* Coating certification standard which is one of the most incredible offering by vivo. The ZEISS T* Coating manages to diminish the ghosting and unnecessary flares, where green dots and other reflections pop up while taking sunrise and sunset pictures or a low light environment. One of the most touted features on the smartphone is the advanced camera equipped with innovative camera technology backed by ZEISS camera system and camera modes helping the user achieve the perfect tones in every environment.

Pro Cinematic Mode – Capturing the true essence of the scene

The all new X70 Pro sports the Pro Cinematic mode that enables the users to capture moments in a way like never before. When you’re capturing a beautiful moment and need all exquisite color rendition and high contrast to perfectly compliment the moment, Pro Cinematic mode works like magic and offers you the performance you need to get the scene right. It’s a blessing for a filmmaking enthusiast to capture great films and videos right through the lens of their smartphones.

60X Hyper Zoom – Closer to your subject

Imagine you’re in a stadium watching your favorite sport and it’s the end minute and you’re waiting for the final climax of the game, and you decide to capture this moment forever. But all you get in your frame is just the audience and a ground that looks like a miniature. It’s all the problems of the past now as vivo X70 Pro comes with an unbelievable 60X Hyper Zoom feature that helps you zoom all the way to 60 times closer to your subject and capture it in high resolution along with the best stability.

The smartphone uses the advanced Periscope camera technology that employs a prism mirror system, extends its focal length by positioning the image sensor and zooms lens array sideways allowing the smartphone to achieve a great optical zoom.

Break the limits – An experience like never before

Imagine you are witnessing a beautiful sunset and you intend to record that moment forever and you try to use your smartphone to capture this magical moment, however the output is really disappointing because the video is full of jerks, unwanted flares, green dots, and heavy shadows due to low light. But with the vivo’s latest X70 Pro, you can eliminate all these limitations and capture every moment in it’s true essence with the best colors and stability.

Like never before, vivo’s X70 Pro is a professional level photography smartphone, becoming better than a DSLR. This high-end flagship smartphone surpasses all expectations in terms of camera and design. vivo has yet again scored a homerun and set a milestone in smartphone camera technology with its new X70 Pro. The smartphone is now available for pre-order across Pakistan at Rs. 139,999 only.