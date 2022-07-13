vivo Y55 Amazes Users and Sets a New Standard for Youth-Centric Smartphones

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand launched an addition to its youth-centric Y series, Y55 in Pakistan and as expected, the features of this smartphone are proving to be as efficient and impressive as promised.

Advertisement

The sleek design of the device in two available colours — Midnight Galaxy and Ice Dawn, catches the eyes immediately. Moreover, its astonishing features amaze all the users. It has a camera quality that ensures perfect and sharp photography, a processor that immensely boosts performance and a battery that enables uninterrupted usage! Let’s take a look at everything that makes vivo Y55 Y so cool!

vivo’s Y Series was specially planned for the youth — keeping their smartphone needs in focus and each smartphone under this line has been designed and improved based on the feedback shared by the young users.

Y55 stands out from others in the market for multiple reasons. To start off, Y55’s camera performance is striking, to say the least. The 50MP HD Triple Camera Module for its rear camera allows double exposure which means that the camera can merge different scenes or two layers of exposures or even two pictures together to make your simple photography seem like that of a pro’s.

vivo noticed that a common issue expressed in terms of taking videos on a mobile phone camera was the disturbance caused by shaking. Y55’s exceptional camera provides the benefits of an Ultra Stable Video which combines a gyroscope with the EIS Standard Stabilization algorithm to determine the degree of shaking. Then it further adjusts the ISO, shutter and other manual camera parameters automatically to ensure that the videos you take are free from instability and very clear.

While the rear camera system is equipped with 50MP + 2MP (Bokeh) + 2MP (macro) cameras, the front 16MP camera also stuns users with its Aura Screen Light and Super Night screen modes.

Now let’s discuss the other features that give Y55 its powerful performance and its users a smooth experience. Instead of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, vivo Y55 is equipped with an In-display Fingerprint Scanning that makes the feature subtle and improves the overall appearance of the phone.

The smartphone is also run by the much-praised Snapdragon 680 processor which empowers the device to run through heavy-load activities like streaming, gaming, extended work, etc. without a hitch. The youth in today’s generation are multitasking and Y55’s processor enables them to multitask on their phones easily.

The 44W FlashCharge combined with the 5000mAh battery boosts the excellent performance as the device runs out of battery slower and charges superfast.

vivo Y55 also sports 8GB+4GB Extended RAM which improves the startup speed of software and assists the device in running multiple applications at once. Youngsters face the problem of running out of mobile phone storage much faster than other generations and vivo Y55 helps solve this.

All in all, it is safe to say that vivo’s Y55 has delivered on its promises and raised the standards for competitive-priced, youth-centric phones in Pakistan. It is clear why it has received such good reviews for its performance and features.

So, if you’re someone who uses their phone a lot for almost any task, vivo Y55 is the winner!

Check out? vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp Photography and Superior Performance