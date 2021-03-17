Vivo Thailand revealed in a tweet that Vivo will be releasing a new smartphone named the Vivo Y72 5G on March 22. The official launch poster has unveiled the specification of the device. In addition, it has arrived at the Google Play Console with some of the main specifications.

The Vivo Y72 5G is the first 5G-enabled Y-Series smartphone of the company in the world market, according to Vivo officials. The smartphone has a teardrop shape.

A teardrop notch is on the front of the phone. The Google Play Console list has shown that a fully HD+ 1080×2408 pixel resolution and 440ppi pixel density are supported.

Vivo Y72 5G with 64MP Camera will be Launched on 22nd March

เตรียมตัวพบกับ Vivo Y72 5G ครั้งแรกของ Y Series ที่มาพร้อมกับ 5G และกล้องหลังคมชัดสูงถึง 64MP ให้คุณได้สัมผัสกับประสบการณ์เร็วแรงแบบ 5G ในอีกไม่นานเกินรอ 22 มี.ค. 64 นี้เจอกัน 💙#VivoY725G #5Gเข้าถึงทุกที่ทุกเวลา pic.twitter.com/XY3ObH1PSR — Vivo Thailand (@VivoThailand) March 17, 2021

The rear of the Vivo Y72 5G is equipped with a vertical camera system, featuring a three-pixel set-up with the main camera of 64 megapixels. It has a fingerprint scanner that is side-mounted.

The Play Console list shows the phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. The SoC has 8 GB and 128GB of internal storage and it has Android 11 OS preloaded. The official poster indicates that the phone is supported by a battery of 5,000mAh.

According to reports that there is a 6.58″ LCD display on the Vivo Y72 5G 64-megapixel main back camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera is equipped. A super-wide 8 megapixel and a 2-megapixel macro/depth sensor can be used in the triple camera set-up. It can be quickly charged with 18W fast charging. The Y72 5G device can be seen in Black and Blue color versions.

