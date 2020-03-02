We are getting so close to the launch date of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo is also all set to launch the device on March 6. However, we are getting more leaks about the specs from different sources. Well, there is bit confusion that it is not so easy to make a distinct differences between the CPH2020 vanilla Find X2 and its CPH2025 FInd X2 Pro sibling.

Wanna Know More About Oppo Find X2 Pro Specs? Here They Are!

Let’s suppose, if the rumors are so true about the upcoming devices then the pair will be look very similar to each other. Let us share some new leaked main specs of the Find X2 Pro.

It is to be reported that the Pro will be having a a 6.7-inch, QHD unit, with a native 120Hz refresh rate and likely 240Hz touch-sampling rate. The Pro’s panel will also be capable of 120Hz at its native QHD resolution.

The new leaks mentioned that the Find X2 Pro will have FullHD video capture at 120fps, but it didn’t say anything about 4K and 8K capabilities.

The camera section of Find X2 Pro will be having a pair of 48MP snappers, with the Sony IMX689 sensor. It is to be expected to power the main camera and the IMX586 on its ultrawide sibling. The power house of the phones will be backed by a 4,260 mAh battery, with 65W super fast charging.

The phones will be running on snapdragon 865 and will come with 5G support. Users will get to experience dual speakers, X-axis linear motor. More interestingly, the pair is water proof and dust proof.

