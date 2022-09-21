Modern Warfare II: Why Call of Duty is changing?

Activision unveiled a tonne of new information on the next phase of Call of Duty, which begins this fall. It starts on October 28 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the next mainline entry in the franchise, and may end on November 16, when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 becomes available for free to everybody. Today provided us a glance at what to anticipate when those experiences emerge later this year, as well as a look at a mobile version of Warzone that will be available next year.

Modern Warfare II

We already got a taste of what to anticipate from Modern Warfare II when we visited Infinity Ward in June to get our hands on the game. The information shared was mostly focused on the multiplayer options of this year’s Call of Duty games. Both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will be powered by the same engine, which was created exclusively for current-generation consoles.

Map of Warzone 2.0

Instead of returning to Verdansk or Caldera, the map of Warzone 2.0 is located in the desert of Al Mazrah, a fictitious area of Western Asia. The map will be made up of a number of sites that will be occupied by an AI faction for the first time. Infinity Ward thinks that introducing PvE to Warzone would “bring the realm of Al Mazarah to life” by introducing “greater stakes and more realistic fighting scenarios.”

Further changes are brought about by the shrinking circle mechanism, which has been modified to incorporate numerous circles. There are no specifics on how this works, but numerous circles are stated to “alter end-game situations,” implying that the circle can act in a variety of ways.

It’s unclear whether Warzone will contain modes like Rebirth, but we do know it will start with at least two modes: standard battle royale and something dubbed DMZ, which is defined merely as “an all-new sandbox experience.”

While there’s no hint of a Warzone beta, you may experience 32v32 player combat in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer open test this weekend. If you prefer single-player, digital pre-orders gain access to the campaign a week early.