Call Of Duty: MW3 Is Also Coming To PS4 And Xbox One

There were some reports earlier claiming that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will not be available on the Xbox One and PS4. But Activision isn’t ready to do that yet, because MW3 will be playable on the last-gen consoles, PS4 and Xbox One.

The confusion started gaining traction because of a Call of Duty content creator, TheGamingRevolution. They originally tweeted a picture from the Microsoft store on August 10, showing that MW3 would only be playable on the Xbox Series X|S. This caused some confusion because just a few days prior, PlayStation posted an MW3 trailer on its YouTube channel titled “Modern Warfare III – is Coming | PS5 & PS4 Games”.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Is Also Coming To PS4 And Xbox One

To remove this confusion, the Xbox website has been updated to say that MW3 will be playable on the Xbox One. Moreover, it’ll also be playable on the PlayStation 4 when it launches later this year.

This is just the beginning of Activision’s MW3 announcement plans, we will get more details in the coming weeks. According to the reports, Activision will confirm more details about the game on August 17. MW3 will launch on November 10.

According to the reports, campaign early access for MW3 will begin on November 2. Beta weekends will take place October 6-10 (for PlayStation) and October 12-16 (for everyone).

