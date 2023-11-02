Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 now requires 213GB of Storage Space

In the ever-evolving landscape of PC gaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has emerged with a colossal storage space requirement, demonstrating a somewhat self-absorbed disposition towards gamers’ storage needs. The game, quite unapologetically, demands a staggering 213GB of storage space, but not just any storage space; it insists on 213GB of SSD storage.

It’s crucial to note that this seemingly unreasonable figure comes with certain nuances. If your sole objective is to engage in multiplayer gameplay and you’re content with skipping the complete visual experience, excluding the “high-res” assets, the absolute minimum installation size is 79GB. Should you decide to venture into the single-player campaign while omitting the high-res assets, your requirement swells to 149GB.

The pinnacle of storage excess, weighing in at 213GB, is the installation that encompasses both the multiplayer and single-player modes along with the high-res assets. However, the elephant in the room remains the outrageous space consumption of a single game. Even with a big 2TB SSD, when considering the operating system, any other miscellaneous files and media on the drive, and accounting for the inadvisability of pushing an SSD to its limits, you’ll find yourself constrained in terms of the number of games you can install at a whopping 213GB per game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Requires SSD storage, leaving traditional hard disks out of the equation

Indeed, even with a generously sized 4TB SSD, should every game prove to be over the 200GB mark, your maximum library of installed games would be limited to approximately 15 titles. In essence, games of this magnitude push the boundaries into the realm of multiple SSDs, potentially necessitating the inclusion of two 4TB drives. Suddenly, the once-deemed “affordable” SSDs start to appear significantly less so. Furthermore, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 requirements explicitly mandate SSD storage, leaving traditional magnetic hard disks out of the equation.

While it is not entirely novel for high-budget games to exhibit prodigious storage demands, breaching the 200GB threshold might appear somewhat excessive. It prompts one to ponder the extent to which game developers consider the practical hardware constraints faced by gamers or whether they envision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as the exclusive title in the gaming universe. This prodigious storage appetite indeed raises questions about the balance between cutting-edge visuals and the practicality of game installations, reflecting the ongoing evolution and complexities of modern gaming.

ALSO READ: Clash Of Clans Is Now Available On PC Via Google Play Games Beta