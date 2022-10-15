Modern warfare 2 to unlock reward for multiplayer mode

The action-packed campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reward players who complete it. As many people just concentrate on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes, Call of Duty campaigns are sometimes one of the most overlooked aspects of the game. They resemble high-budget action films with complex plots and well-known actors. This is especially true of the Modern Warfare games, and it appears that the most recent instalment will follow suit as well, thanks to yet another extensive global journey.

Modern Warfare 2 for Call of Duty to accomplish a variety of goals. Some of it is straightforward, like a Double Weapon XP token, but it also unlocks operators, calling cards, and Captain Price’s signature weapon of the weapon blueprint for players who play through credits. If you decide to play the narrative first, the gun comes equipped with a variety of attachments and should give you a pretty good start in multiplayer. The various bonuses are shown below in chronological sequence of when they were unlocked.

Early Access for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign will start on October 21st for those who have pre-ordered a digital copy of the game. On October 28, 2022, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be fully released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.