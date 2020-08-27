Waze for iOS Introduces Google Assistant Integration

Last year, Waze announced its integration with Google Assistant for Andorid. After a gap of one year, the same feature is announced for iOS users. Moreover, the Waze users for Android and iOS will also be able to enjoy Google Assistant Integration in addition to English peaking countries like UK, Canada, and Australia. Some great features are launched for Waze for iOS users in the latest update.

iPhone users are also given the functionality of triggering the Google Assistant from the Waze App directly by giving voice command “Hey Google”. A voice command can also be given to report traffic, incidents, hazards while helping users with navigating and search.

Waze for iOS- What’s new

Waze iPhone users will able to inquire Google Assistant questions without leaving the Waze App. However, Android users will be able to use Google Assistant integration to set a calendar appointment, play music, and can also make a phone call. On the other hand, iOS users are not able to do it.

That doesn’t mean that the company has not launched any good feature for iOS users. Waze iOS users will enjoy support for navigation-related commands in some of the countries which will be extended to more companies. One the other hand, Android users of the app residing in English speaking countries will be able to download the app for the latest functionalities from Google Play Store.

Also Read: Waze has a Hidden Monster Emoticon