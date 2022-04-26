At the start of April, Elon Musk purchased 9.2 percent of Twitter which is more than that of the CEO’s stake in the company. He also offered later the acquisition of the company for $54.20 per share. But the details of his payment were not clear at first and also Twitter’s CEO didn’t want to allow anyone to acquire the company. But later on, the company’s board of directors suggested negotiating with Elon Musk about the acquisition of Twitter after he made an announcement that he has secured $46.5 billion for the purchase of the social media platform. We all thought this process will take time until yesterday when it was announced that Elon is almost near to acquiring the company. Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition will change the way company-operated right now.

Everyone including the CEO Parag Agrawal is confused regarding the acquisition of the company and how it is going to impact the company and its employees.

What Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition will mean for Company?

Elon Musk was not satisfied with the policy of Twitter. According to him, it doesn’t allow to speak openly on the platform. He told his followers that he wanted to start a social media platform of his own. After getting the maximum stake in the company, he used to give open and blunt suggestions and crack jokes about the company. The CEO seemed didn’t like his blunt tweets and polls from his followers. Later his wish to be on the board of director’s panel also succeeded. He then offered the company the acquisition for a fixed amount which is not closed at $44 billion.

On the other hand, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor confirmed that the board will, later on, dissolve when the acquisition is finally done.

