Elon Musk: Tesla Robotaxi is Arriving Soon

Tesla will without any doubt rule the next generation technology industry. With its innovative and energy saving electric vehicles, Tesla is making name among others. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is known for setting lofty schedule expectations for his company. And then failing to follow through. Still, things could be different with the company’s much-touted Robotaxi. That he vowed will be available in 2024 during earnings call on Wednesday. Please forgive us if we aren’t excessively optimistic.

CEO Promises Robotaxi to Come Soon

Musk previously indicated that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system will allow Tesla owners to turn their cars off. And earn money when they are not using them. This sounds fantastic, but the Full Self-Driving upgrade has been available since 2016. And is currently in limited beta testing, with customers reporting a variety of difficulties.

Musk’s Robotaxi ambitions now include a customized car that will be available in two years. And will not have any controls. We find it ambitious, given that we can’t get our long-term Tesla Model Y to work with FSD. It has no phantom-braking on regular, uncrowded highways in ideal conditions.

It’s Coming Very Soon

Musk stated during the results call that the new Robotaxi would be unveiled in 2023 and that it would have the “lowest — completely calculated — cost-per-mile, cost-per-kilometer, bookkeeping everything.” He previously stated that Tesla’s Robotaxi service will be less expensive than using the bus, which seems improbable unless significantly subsidized by the government or Tesla.

Do you think Tesla’s new vehicle will become a reality in the next 2 years, given Musk’s habit for releasing excessively optimistic timeframes for new products and features?

