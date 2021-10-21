WhatsApp Adds a button For Joining Audio/ Video Group Calls Anytime

WhatsApp keeps on launching new features on and off but the new addition made by this messaging giant is something out of the box. In an effort to improve Audio/ Video group calling, the company has come up with a new addition, specifically a new button that lets users join group video calls directly from the chat.

Previously when a group call was made and some of the users were not available at that time, they used to separately call or message someone who had made a call or asked them to add them in the group call. This was quite confusing and was much time-taking specifically when a meeting was going on.

Audio/ Video Group Calls Made Easier with New Button

Now users get on-screen notifications through which they can join the ongoing call directly. The notification will show users that a call that they haven’t joined is in progress. Once users click on the “join” button, they will be part of the ongoing call on WhatsApp.

The best thing about this feature is that it works for both Audio and video calls that are made through the platform. Moreover, this feature will show the name of the group instead of the participants who are attending the call.