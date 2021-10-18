‘Chat bubbles’, ‘Voice Note Player’ and more to roll out on Whatsapp

WhatsApp is working on five new features for better user experience. Some of them are now accessible to Beta users, while others are still in the works and will be ready for general release in the near future. The new features to roll out includes chat bubbles, Voice note player, Backup feature, enhanced privacy feature. All beta testers may now access the updated design.

Voice note messaging feature

The Facebook-owned instant messaging service is presently working on a “global voice messaging player” that would allow users to listen to audio messages even when they leave conversations. Even after users start the audio message and exit that conversation, the top of the main app remains.

Chat Bubbles

WhatsApp just launched version 2.21.200.11 for iPhone beta users, which allows users to view new chat bubbles, with beta users seeing rounder, bigger, and more colorful chat bubbles than the original chat bubble.

RELATED : WhatsApp introduces ‘Pause Voice Recording’ feature

New Privacy Features

Whatsapp is developing new privacy options that will let you to conceal your About Status updates, profile photo, and last seen information from specific contacts. This can provide users with enhanced privacy.

Enhanced Backup Feature

According to WabetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a ‘Managed/enhanced backup size’ function that would allow users to choose what data they want backed up to the cloud. Heavy items, such as documents and photos, can be excluded from the daily backup to save up space on your storage. According to reports, this will only be available to Android users.

Feedback feature on Whatsapp

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to reply to messages with emojis, a similar feature that is already available on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. The reaction feature will allow users to tap and hold on the message they want to reply to and then drag their fingers to the appropriate emoji.