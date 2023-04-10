WhatsApp is famous for bringing demanding features to the app. Just recently, the company has introduced a variety of new features. Now, WhatsApp for Android is seemingly working on the ability to add or edit contacts without leaving the app. This feature is already available for iPhone users.
WhatsApp Android Users will Soon Edit Contacts Without Leaving the App
WABetaInfo found that some users of WhatsApp beta for Android are finding a new contact UI where one can set all the parameters as they usually would on the default Contacts app. Some users on versions 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6 should see this feature, but it should be expanding to more users and versions soon.
Users can store the contact can either on the phone’s storage or the user’s paired Google account. They can also make edits to the contacts they have saved before such as adding inputs to new fields like birthdays or email addresses directly on WhatsApp.
If you want to see if this feature is available on your device, open the list of contacts on WhatsApp and tap “New Contact” to see if the new UI appears. Those not enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program on Android will have to wait to get this feature.
On the other hand, WhatsApp is also working on a new voice chat option for groups in addition to making some visual changes to the app’s attachment menu. So there are a lot of new features coming to WhatsApp in the upcoming months.
