WhatsApp Users will Soon Get These Three Demanding Features

WhatsApp users are soon going to get the three demanding features. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp users will soon be getting their hands on three exciting updates that will release very soon. Out of the three updates, one is compatible with Android beta and one with iOS beta. The third feature is still under development and not available even for beta testing.
First of all, WhatsApp has introduced a renovated text editor. This feature will let users edit pictures, videos, or GIFs. By opening the text editor, users will be able to identify if the update is available to them. Those who will be among the selected users will be able to edit any media on WhatsApp.
Users will be able to select fonts more easily. WhatsApp has also added several new fonts to the list. Users will also be able to align their text, giving them more authority over text formatting. And lastly, they’ll also be able to switch background colours so they can separate the main topic from the rest of the text.
The next feature is available for iOS beta-testers which is the ability to receive full-width messages in the WhatsApp community. The new interface is aimed to make announcements more readable. Some beta iOS users have already received the new update. Shortly it will be available for everyone.
The third update is a new security feature that will allow its users to lock certain chats. The locked conversations can only be opened by either a fingerprint scan or a password. The feature is under development. Anyhow, we will get all these features very soon.
