Meta-owned instant messaging app keeps adding new features to its platform. Recently, the instant messaging app has started testing a new chat lock feature that allows users to lock individual chats, more duration options for disappearing messages, etc. Now, WhatsApp is working on a new Channels feature.
According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing Channels on the platform. The new feature is rolling out on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.8.6 update. The feature is currently in beta and being tested with a select number of beta users. WhatsApp will expand it to more beta users in the coming days ahead of rolling it out officially.
WhatsApp Channels Feature: What is it and how to Get Benefit From it
The feature will be a tool “for broadcasting information, allowing users to easily receive useful updates from other people they want to get updates from.” According to the report, Channels will be available to users as a separate and optional feature under the Status tab which will also be renamed to Updates with the update. The renamed Updates tab will also see some design changes as well.
Channels will offer some level of privacy as channels will keep the phone number and user information hidden. However, the messages sent over channels won’t be end-to-end encrypted. Channels will also support handles and that will allow users to search a specific WhatsApp channel by entering the handle details.
“Since this is an optional extension of private messaging and it does not pivot to a public social network, people are always in control over which channels they want to subscribe to, and no one else will be able to see whom they follow, regardless of whether they have added them as contacts or not,” the WaBetaInfo says.
