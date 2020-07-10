Today WhatsApp unveiled its latest tools to help businesses. We all know how the global COVID-19 health pandemic has made it difficult for businesses when it comes to connecting with customers. The new features are about to hit WhatsApp Business which will strengthen WhatsApp Business users’ ability to connect with customers. Now users will be able to share QR codes allowing people to quickly fire up a Whatsapp chat with the business.

WhatsApp Business Gets QR Codes & More

With the new features, WhatsApp will make it easier for businesses to get connected with prospective customers. Moreover, they will also be able to show that the businesses are back in action with the help of new stickers.

WhatsApp said in a blog post, “To make it easier for people to discover products, we’re making catalogs and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. If people want to share a catalog or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well,”

One of Business Men shared his words:

“I’ve already shared my catalog link with over 1,000 customers over WhatsApp and FB. Since the lockdowns, the catalog links feature has had a very positive impact on my business. Now customers can explore my whole store from their living room!” said Uttam Toys.

WhatsApp Business is the best tool for businesses, via this tool, businesses are able to manage their presence on the messaging app and is designed with some great features such as Business Profiles, away messages and greeting messages, and verification.

