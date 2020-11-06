



WhatsApp disappearing messages are rolling out on Android users, and now iOS users are also planning to join them soon. This latest feature allows users to send media and text that will automatically remove or delete after seven days in both group chats and personal chats.

Moreover, the update is progressing slowly, so some people will get it sooner, and others will get it a little later. If you want to try this new feature, you have to enable the disappearing messages option individually for every chat.

Besides this, the step by step guide listed on WhatsApp’s FAQ page tells users to click the contact’s name within the chat window and then enable the option of disappearing messages.

WhatsApp disappearing messages Launches for iOS

A spokesperson said, “We will keep an eye on feedback about how people are using it and liking it and see if it needs adjusting in the future.” He added, “For now, we are starting with seven days because it feels like a nice balance between the utility you need for global text-based conversations and the feeling of things not sticking around forever.”

That’s why WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption did present a few challenges for Facebook. According to the reports, “[End-to-end encryption] was partly why it took us so long to implement this feature because we wanted to retain the e2e capabilities that WhatsApp users expect and love.”

Furthermore, if you want to turn off the message’s disappearing option, you have to follow the same steps; however, just select off in the last step. This new feature is fantastic, and the messages will be deleted even if the user has not opened them. Earlier this week, WhatsApp has announced that this feature will help you free up storage on your phone.

