Dissemination of fabricated information is the main problem these days all over the world. The simplicity has vanished and the hatred has overwhelmed every value and relation. The analysts say that the root cause of this spread of misinformation is the frequent use of social media platforms. People on these platforms when a user gets the news or gossip, he just spread the news just by a click, without ensuring the legitimacy of the news. The news when later investigated comes out to be just a defaming action and no reality is found in it. WhatsApp for iOS is experimenting the limit forwarding messages to group chat.

Moreover, there are many irritating memes and good morning messages which keep on polluting our mobile all the time. Many complaints and reports have arrived and the company has taken action in a way to restrict the forwarding of messages to different groups. Last year, WhatsApp put restrictions to send messages just to five group chats but as the problem of defaming is increasing so now it has put limits on the forwarding of messages to just one group on android devices.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp is now experimenting to restrict the forwarding of messages to just one group chat in iOS and this feature is available just for the beta users at the moment.

Whatsapp has constantly tried to curb the superfluous usage of everything. The company keeps on bringing new features and updates to restrict the spreading of the information all around the world. This is done to make the users realize that he is a responsible citizen of his country. A year back the company has brought the restriction on frequently forwarding messages. Whenever a user forward a specific message many times like more than four times usually, it gets a mark which says “frequently forwarded” and is denoted with a double arrow. Also a Forwarded label appears on the top. This gesture by WhatsApp was to limit the repeated forwarding of same message to many users and many group chats and control the misinformation in the society.

WhatsApp is going through experiments on bringing the message forwarding to just one group chat and for that it is running the test on the beta program. The restriction was first tested for the Android users. Now the same limit is to be tested on the iOS users. In beta program when the message is forwarded in more than one group chat the message appears on the window saying “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat”.

The company is still looking for treating all the bugs before rolling out the app for the public. So the people need to wait a little bit more for the limited messages received on their wall.

This restriction will evidently be annoying for the consumers to share the same message separately in each group chat but this will surely stop them from spreading the misinformation all around the world. Moreover, the unwanted memes and unnecessary messages will also stop for the time being.

