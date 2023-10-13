WhatsApp, one of the world’s most widely used messaging apps, consistently introduces new features to keep things innovative and up-to-date. While it’s impossible to recall all recent additions from memory, beta updates provide insight into the direction taken by the Meta-owned service. In August, WhatsApp introduced a call-scheduling feature, similar to Zoom and Google Meet. The latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, in its beta version 2.23.21.12, reveals a new scheduling feature for group chats, conveniently placed under a new section known as “Event.”

Initially, WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, unveiled this feature. It is currently available to enrolled beta testers via the Play Store. Users can also manually install the update by sideloading the APK from APKMirror.

WhatsApp Introduces Event – New Scheduling Feature for Group Chats

To schedule an Event within a group chat, users can tap the attachment icon in the message field. This opens a range of attachment options, including Document, Camera, Gallery, Audio, and more. Here, the new Event option appears at the bottom. Selecting this option opens a full-page card. Here users can name the event, specify the time, date, and location, and even add a video call option if needed.

See Also: WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Find Locked Chats with A Secret Code

When an event is created in this manner, a message is sent to the group members. It prompts them to update WhatsApp to the latest version to access the event invite and proceed further. It’s worth noting that these message-based events are reported to be end-to-end encrypted. However, the ability to create an Event appears to be limited to groups within a WhatsApp Community, according to WABetaInfo.

In addition to the call scheduling feature mentioned earlier, these developments signify WhatsApp’s shift towards becoming a comprehensive business-oriented app, competing with established industry rivals. WhatsApp beta update has changed the verification badge colour from green to blue for business accounts, aligning it with Meta’s Verified program. Furthermore, WhatsApp has been testing the return of the Status search feature. The company previously removed this feature with the introduction of WhatsApp Channels.