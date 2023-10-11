As many of you may be aware, WhatsApp offers a feature that allows you to secure your chats with either a passcode or biometric authentication. Once a chat is locked, it is moved from the Chats section to a dedicated Locked Chats folder for enhanced privacy. To access this folder, you need to swipe down on the Chats screen. Now, select Locked Chats and verify your identity by providing the passcode or using biometrics. However, recent leaks suggest that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable you to search for locked chats by entering a secret code in the app’s search bar.

WABetaInfo discovered this feature within the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.23.21.9). They have also shared a screenshot illustrating how the secret code feature will function. According to their findings, a secret code can be a word or even an emoji. Once you’ve established a secret code, you can enter it in the app’s search bar, and it will display all your locked chats.

WhatsApp will Soon Let You Find Locked Chats with A Secret Code

At present, it remains unclear whether typing in the secret code will only reveal the locked chats or if it will also unlock them, granting access to the conversations. However, it seems logical that entering the secret code will also unlock these chats. As it would be more convenient than having to provide the passcode or use biometrics. This assumption, of course, may not be definitive, and WhatsApp could take a different approach.

When you set up the secret code feature, the locked chats will also remain hidden on companion devices.

WABetaInfo reports that the secret code feature is currently in development. It is not yet available for beta testers. Once development is complete, it will be rolled out to individuals in the beta program. If all goes smoothly, the feature will eventually be available to the general public.

