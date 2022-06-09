WhatsApp is soon launching the ability to export backup from Google Drive

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging Apps and is adored by the majority of people all around the world. This is because of the innovative and diverse features that the company keeps the users stick to the platform. The platform is not just the messaging app now, it is used by many business organizations and the education sector for online meetings and business transactions. WhatsApp tries to give comfort and convenience to the users. Another step by WhatsApp in this regard is that it is soon launching the ability to export backup from Google Drive.

The users will now be able to securely sign up to another smartphone with Instagram and Facebook. The data will stay safe as it will all get exported from Google Drive. The user will be able to shift all the personal information safe and protected.

WhatsApp is launching this feature for Android smartphone users. The beta update gives the facility to transport the data safely from Google Drive and can also effortlessly transfer WhatsApp Data to Google Drive. The recent update for WhatsApp holds a 2.22.13.11 version number and it rolled out through Google’s Play Beta program.

How WhatsApp’s export backup from Google Drive works:

The user who wants to get the update needs to go to the settings. Then go to Backup Chat and then there is a new icon added at the bottom of the WhatsApp page which is Export Backup. With this update, the users will be able to back up the entire chat history to another smartphone. The chat history includes the images, videos, messages, files, and many more. The update will be functional very soon.

