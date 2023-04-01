whatsapp text editor

WhatsApp Is Testing Instagram-Like Text Editor

WhatsApp is no doubt one of the best instant messaging apps around the world. Even though, it hasn’t changed with the Meta acquisition. On the other hand, the messaging platform has been gradually improved with new features while retaining a laser focus on instant messaging. We have already shared with you a plethora of WhatsApp features that have been introduced in the past few months. Recently, we have come to know that WhatsApp beta testers now have access to Instagram-style text editing options for images as well.

WhatsApp Text Editor Has Now Options Similar to Instagram

According to the latest WABetaInfo reports, the latest beta (v2.23.7.17) for WhatsApp includes a new text editor experience accessible when adding a text overlay on an image sent to a contact, or as a status update. Let me tell you that the messaging app already had the capability, but the latest update has included together several new features and text editing options.

 

Instead of just a set of a few font faces, WhatsApp includes at least 7 different options now including:

  • Calistoga
  • Courier Prime
  • Damion
  • Exo 2
  • Morning Breeze

It is quite easy to pick from all the available options in a strip just above your keyboard now. It is no doubt a much easier way to change fonts as compared to the current implementation which needs to tap a single button repeatedly to switch between fonts. Some of the available font faces are quite similar to the options available on Instagram.

The latest beta is now also allowing you to change the text background color to aid text visibility in high-contrast situations. This can be used additionally for artistic effects, for instance, when you want to differentiate some text from the rest. WhatsApp also boasts word processor-like text alignment buttons in this latest beta version which allows you to align the text to the left, right, or center.

Reports claim that the new WhatsApp text editor experience seems to be rolling out to beta testers in phases. It will take some time before you see it on your Android device. However, this new WhatsApp feature in the latest beta claims that we may see it transition to the stable version of the app sooner than later.

