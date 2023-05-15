WhatsApp Latest Update Brings the Ability to Edit Messages and Many more

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms because of its user-friendly interface and interesting features. The Meta-owned company has now introduced four new and amazing features to enhance the user experience. The latest updates of WhatsApp include the option to edit messages, silence unknown callers, and group mentions within community announcement groups and community entry points.

WhatsApp users can now edit their messages within the given time frame. Users will have 15 minutes to rectify typos and errors. This feature maintains conversation integrity while offering flexibility for quick corrections. After 15 minutes of sending, users will not be able to edit the message.

The Latest Update of WhatsApp Brings the Ability to Edit Messages and Many more

Moreover, the latest update has also brought the ability to silence unknown callers. This new feature will allow users to have more control over the calls they receive, reducing spam and enhancing privacy and security.

You can easily activate this feature by accessing the privacy option in settings and enabling it for calls.

The latest update of WhatsApp also let the community admins highlight specific groups within community announcement groups. It will ensure that important messages reach the intended audience effectively.

This feature enhances group communication and management.

Last but not least, users can open community groups directly within the community announcement group. It will improve navigation and convenience. Community creators can also create new groups easily from the entry point menu.

All these features are currently available to beta testers. WhatsApp will roll out these features to more users in the upcoming weeks.

