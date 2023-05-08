WhatsApp will Soon Let You Report Spam Messages in Group Chats

WhatsApp is always adding new features to improve the user experience. Now, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you report inappropriate and spam messages in group chats to group admins. This new feature is available in beta for Android 2.23.10.8, and it will be rolling out to more users over time.
According to WabetaInfo, you can easily report an inappropriate message. For this, simply tap on it and select “Report”. The report will be sent to the group admins. They can then take action to delete the message or warn the author. All reported messages are also available in a tab in the group’s information.
This new feature is quite helpful to keep groups safe and free from abuse. It is also a good way for users to report messages that they find offensive or harmful.
If you are using WhatsApp, be sure to update to the latest version so that you can take advantage of this new feature as soon as it becomes available.
In addition to the new report feature, WhatsApp is also working on many other features. The company will include a new bottom navigation bar interface in Android and a new way to share files. These updates are still in development. But WhatsApp will roll out these features in the coming months.
Moreover, WhatsApp will now let you create single-vote polls. It means you can run a poll where people are only allowed to vote once.
