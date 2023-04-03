Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major new update. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp will soon let users lock their chats individually. Not only this but they can also keep the pictures hidden. The feature is already available to beta users for testing.
According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature allowing users to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode. Users will get these features in a future update.
WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Lock Chats Individually and Hide Private Photos
The new feature will give users an extra layer of security, keeping their sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature to enhance user privacy. In particular, it will be possible to lock your most private chats within the chat’s contact or group info.
After adding a chat to the list of your locked chats, you can only access it using your fingerprint or passcode. If someone tries to access your phone and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it, the report said.
The feature offers an additional layer of privacy for sensitive chats. It allows users to protect their privacy by preventing others from reading their messages. This feature also helps keep media private. It ensures that media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.
Recently, WhatsApp announced new privacy features for group chats and the ability to send audio messages that can only be playable once.
See Also: WhatsApp Disappearing Messages To Get 15 New Durations