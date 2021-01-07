Soon, WhatsApp will start sharing your data with Facebook as a condition of use of the app. Users are receiving an in-app notice regarding the service’s new terms and privacy policy.

The in-app notice shows three key updates- how WhatsApp processes your data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats, and how WhatsApp will soon partner with Facebook to offer deeper integrations.

WhatsApp to Share Your Data with Facebook

The notice also revealed that users will get to see these changes on February 8th. Moreover, they will have no choice but to accept these changes if they wish to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp announced the new terms and privacy policy update in July last year. In the previous update WhatsApp said,

If you are an existing user, you can choose not to have your WhatsApp account information shared with Facebook to improve your Facebook ads and products experiences. Existing users who accept our updated Terms and Privacy Policy will have an additional 30 days to make this choice by going to Settings > Account.

But with the latest update, the instant messaging app has done away with this option, and users will be bound to to accept the new terms and privacy policy if they want to continue using the app. If you accept the company’s terms & conditions, then below is the all information WhatsApp will share with other Facebook companies:

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.”

