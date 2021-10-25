The best thing about WhatsApp is that it keeps on launching new features which are based on the issues faced by people while using this platform on daily basis. This is the reason why the platform is able to win hearts and subscribers and has become one of the most widely used platforms among many others. This time the company has come up with the most wanted feature ie; the WhatsApp Undo feature for Status.

For those people who are thinking about what this feature is actually about, let me ask a question that have you ever come across an instance when you shared some stupid status accidentally and didn’t realize it on time? If yes, you would know that it’s quite embarrassing sometimes when such kinds of status accidentally go live. Even sometimes my kids put such things on the status and start getting messages from my friends regarding it.

WhatsApp Undo Feature will Save you from Embarrassing Status Updates

So if you ever had to face such circumstances there is no need to worry as Facebook-owned WhatsApp has come up with a solution that will launch for every smartphone throughout the globe. With this ‘UnDo’ feature users would be able to remove the content posted on the WhatsApp status. If you have posted the wrong image and you need to remove or correct it in a short time, this Undo tool will be a blessing in disguise.

Undo WhatsApp Status Working:

This feature was initially revealed by WABetaInfo, who also told that this feature is under development and the company is experimenting with it. This button will probably be placed on the opposite of the “Status Sent” ping.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.1: what’s new? WhatsApp is planning to add two new buttons when editing media in a future update: done and undo.https://t.co/nr405VIUBh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 18, 2021

Though WhatsApp already offers delete status functionality, this function is available when the status remains live for some time. WhatsApp users having big friendship circles of having business accounts linked can’t wait for even a minute to get the embarrassing status down. So in such a case, this handy undo feature will work quite well.

Right now this feature is in testing so there is no timeline when it will launch for us but i guess we will be able to get it in a couple of weeks.

