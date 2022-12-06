According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. The feature will allow users to use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. Luckily, the feature has started rolling out to some beta testers. It will be available globally in the coming days.

As per the WABetaInfo report, some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app can see the picture-in-picture mode for video calls.

WhatsApp iPhone Users Will Soon Get picture-in-picture Mode for Video Calls

With this new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to multitask with the upcoming feature. The feature is currently working on at least iOS 16.1 and later.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company has reportedly introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers. WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.24.9 update.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging apps. The company keeps on introducing new and exciting features to provide more ease to its users. Just recently, WhatsApp has also allowed users to text themselves. Also, users can now save links and notes on WhatsApp quite easily. These links and note saving will make it useful for users to save a quick link or jot down reminders for later.

