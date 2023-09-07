A few weeks ago, WhatsApp rolled out a new Instant Video Messages feature. The new feature lets users easily send a video message with just the press of a button. However, not all WhatsApp users are liking this feature because it has the same button to send audio messages. Now, WhatsApp is implementing an option to let users disable the Instant Video Message feature.

WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Disable New Instant Video Message Feature

Check Also: WhatsApp Rolls Out Multi-Account Feature with New Interface For App Settings

By default, users can tap the microphone icon in a WhatsApp chat to switch between audio and video messages. But because of this, some users were mistakenly sending video messages when they wanted to send an audio message. To avoid more situations like this, Instant Video Messages will become optional with a future WhatsApp update.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp adds a new toggle to turn off Instant Video Messages. Users can see this option within the Chat settings in WhatsApp.

Once the Instant Video Messages are off, the microphone icon switches back to its original behaviour. Users can then send audio messages when they tap and hold it. However, this doesn’t kill the feature completely. If you want to get back the video message feature, you can easily enable it.

The new toggle is available to WhatsApp Beta users. WhatsApp will roll out this feature to everyone soon. Recent reports also claimed WhatsApp is also rolling out advanced search filters for the Channels feature. With the new filters, users can find Channels based on criteria such as Most Active, New, or Popular.

For More Details Visit: You Can Now Sort and Filter Channels in WhatsApp Communities