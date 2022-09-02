Why Are vivo Smartphones Pakistani’s Favourite?

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand that started serving consumers of Pakistan five years ago, has become synonymous with superior quality, innovation, and consumer orientation. But the curiosity is around how did it happen so quickly? How did vivo become the first choice of youth? vivo underwent an adventurous expedition for five years to constantly innovate and challenge the norms to introduce innovations and new features in its products.

It was the “Benfen” philosophy that has always guided engineers, researchers, designers, etc. at vivo while designing the smartphones, getting the performance right, bringing the best innovative designs, the camera and the sound to give the best user experience for vivo smartphones across segments.

The brand is also making its presence felt for its superior after-sales service across the region and continues to serve the people in the best way possible with its enhanced services such as vivo Service Day, vivo e-commerce and On-call Support facility.

vivo also offers attractive deals and local campaigns from time to time for its valuable consumers to show gratitude for their constant support. vivo’s cutting-edge smartphones, and support services are available via a robust offline network of 9200+ retail stores, and over 18 service centres providing employment to hundreds of people in the region.

vivo’s consumer orientation philosophy keeps in mind the different needs and wants of Pakistani consumers. That’s why vivo has introduced three series of smartphones that have been purposely built to suit the varied needs of different consumers – some need a smartphone according to the affordability, some need a balanced smartphone that delivers well across features, and some want a top-of-line smartphone that can compete with professional cameras. And that’s how the V, Y, and X series came into being.

Each series comes with a unique set of features from pro-grade cameras to color-changing back, and long-lasting battery life to Multi Turbo 3.0 mode specifically made for gamers.

The V series smartphones are designed for users who want to make the most of their daily driver. The V23 Series came with many innovations that were first-in-the-market features which include Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology that made waves in the industry due to its color-changing aspect. And the design isn’t the only thing vivo delivers; the V23 5G brings a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle Camera on the front to capture stunning and HD images.

The entire V series was created with the belief that a phone is not just a device but your partner; it will be with you every moment of the day, so why not make the best of it? Thus, the entire V series comes with a unique design, excellent cameras, vibrant display, crystal clear sound quality, and many other things that elevate your phone user experience.

On the other hand, the X series of smartphones are made to suit the ultra-demanding needs of professionals, creators and photographers who want to capture their vision and perspective and build or create something meaningful with their device. vivo recognized this fact profoundly, and thus, the X Series was born.

vivo advanced camera technology

vivo, was always known for its advanced camera technology, but it left no stone unturned to bring the absolute best to its camera game. They collaborated with ZEISS, an internationally leading technology enterprise in optics, to give their users the best photography and cinematography experience. The ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh, AI Video Enhancement, and 60X HyperZoom are some features that come in handy when making a video for your social media or a noir. The vivo V1+ chip and a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera make your moments look as aesthetic as a film.

All the features were not created in isolation in labs; these innovations were made in collaboration with professional photographers, cinematographers, and creators. It reveals how mindful vivo is while making their smartphones for matching these experts’ demanding needs.

vivo Y series

Lastly, we have well-known Y series smartphones like the Y55, Y15C, Y33s etc., made for people who want something very functional and have long-lasting battery life as their daily companion. It can be your perfect partner for the day, which can get all the significant tasks uncompromisingly at an affordable price tag.

There are multiple products under the Y series that match the needs of youth who want to play games and share their moments on social media with older adults wanting to connect with their progeny. It is a series built for the hustlers who don’t want to stop but keep progressing in life.

All these innovations weren’t easy to deliver. They will never be, but the core values and philosophy act as a guiding force to serve the absolute best to build a lifetime connection with their consumers. This is how vivo is always on its toes to bring an influx of innovation and design into the lives of Pakistani people.

