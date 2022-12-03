Xbox accidently Leaks New Game Ahead of Reveal

This leak has directly come from the Microsoft Store but no name is given to it. So everyone might be thinking that how we can believe that it’s a major release. There are two main reasons for it. The first one is the publisher and the big name behind it.

The leaked listing revealed that the name of the publisher is WB games. This publisher owns studios like NetherRealm Studios, WB Games Montreal, and Rocksteady Studios. Some of the latest games from the publisher include Gotham Knights, Mortal Kombat 11, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Multiverses, and Back 4 Blood.

The upcoming games include big names like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy. Other than the publisher the second big thing is the listing which claims that game has 43 GB downloaded, a file size you usually only see from AAA games.

It seems that it is a new game and there is a good chance that we are going to get some mystery game soon. Right now, non of the parties including Xbox, WB Games, nor anyone involved in this leak has commented on it. Let’s wait for the official reveal.

