Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro Announced with SD 8 Gen 2, New Leica Cameras

Xiaomi has postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series at the start of this month. Now, the company has officially announced its latest flagship series – the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. Both handsets run on Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset based on TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process. Both devices offer a substantial upgrade in the camera department and flaunt a new design. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both phones.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

First of all, Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch display with a 120Hz variable refresh, 1440 x 3200px resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG and 1920Hz DC dimming against aggressive PWM. The display also has an ambient colour temperature sensor that allows it to adjust the colour temperature on the fly.

Additionally, the phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 process with LPDDR5X memory and next-generation UFS 4.0 storage.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone features a triple 50MP setup on the back. The famous 1-inch Sony IMX989, 1.6µm sensor is now paired with a Leica-branded lens with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. The telephoto camera also gets a solid upgrade. It’s again 50MP but with a further 3x zoom reach and Leica Floating Lens element. The ultrawide camera is also 50MP, f/2.2.

Additionally, the phone has a 4,820 mAh battery with Xiaomi’s Surge G1 chip allowing safe 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other key specs include Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby’s new head tracking feature, IR blaster and, of course, IP68 dust and water protection.

Moreover, the phone is available in four colours – White, Black, Green and Light Blue.

Xiaomi 13

The second phone in the series is the vanilla Xiaomi 13. It has a 6.36″ screen with 1080 x 2400px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG support.

Furthermore, the phone has a main 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm and Hyper OIS. There’s a 10MP OIS-aided camera with a Leica lens, f/2.0 aperture and native 3x zoom. The ultrawide is now 12MP with an f/2.2 aperture, likely without autofocus support.

Moreover, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with the support of 67W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Other key specs include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Dolby Head Tracking, an IR blaster and IP68 certification against water and dust.

The phone is available in a number of colours – Black, Light Green, Light Blue, Gray and White. Additional flashy colours are also available – Red, Yellow, Green and Blue.

Pricing and Availability:

The two phones are up for pre-order in China with shipments starting December 14. The Xiaomi 13 in its base 8/128GB trim is CNY3,999 ($575), while the top 12/512GB edition is 4,999 ($720). The middle 8/256GB and 12/256GB units are CNY4,299 and CNY4,599, respectively.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s most affordable 8/128GB version is 4,999 ($720) with the roomiest 12/512GB costing CNY6,299 ($900). International availability and pricing are not announced yet.

