Xiaomi to expand its flagship portfolio with Mi Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro

A leaked image reveals the front design of the rumoured Xiaomi 13 Pro. A new poster (via) displaying the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro in an one frame has appeared online. The picture also shows the back design of both smartphones for the first time.

Before proceeding, readers should be aware that the veracity of the photograph displayed could not be confirmed. As a result, it is advised to take the news with a grain of salt.

The 13 Pro is pictured with a curved edge display. The vanilla model, on the other hand, looks to have a flat display. Both phones look to have a volume rocker and a power button on the right edge.

The Xiaomi 13 duo’s rear camera arrangement includes a rectangle-shaped module. It sports a big main camera, maybe with a 1-inch camera sensor. It is accompanied by two auxiliary cameras and an LED flash unit.

According to rumours surrounding the Xiaomi 13 series, the Xiaomi 13 will sport a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, may have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Xiaomi 13 may have two 50-megapixel cameras and an unknown third camera on the back, whilst the 13 Pro may have three 50-megapixel cameras on the back. The Xiaomi 13 series will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The lineup will most likely enable 100W charging as well as 50W wireless charging.